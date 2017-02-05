UNHCR expresses concern over Sawari case

/ Front page / News

THE United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is gravely concerned by the forced return of Iranian national Loghman Sawari from Fiji to Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Apart from the manner in which Fiji handled Mr Sawari's case, UNHCR said it was also concerned about the inhumane conditions asylum seekers and refugees were subjected to in PNG.

In a statement issued from Canberra yesterday, the UN Refugee Agency said it had sought assurances from the Fijian Government last week that he would have access to Fiji's national asylum procedures, given his stated intention to seek asylum.

"All asylum-seekers are entitled to have their claims for refugee status considered fairly and in accordance with the 1951 Refugee Convention, to which Fiji is signatory," the UN agency said.

"UNHCR deeply regrets that interventions to prevent Mr Sawari's forced return were not successful, and is profoundly concerned for his welfare.

"Further information is being sought from the Governments of both Fiji and Papua New Guinea at this time.

"UNHCR has long called for refugees and asylum-seekers currently in Papua New Guinea to be moved to humane conditions outside of the country.

"Equally, UNHCR has urged that no refugees or asylum-seekers should be returned there.

"We urge the Government of Papua New Guinea to ensure that Mr Sawari is treated in accordance with international human rights law and standards."

Mr Sawari, now 21, was sent to an adult immigration detention centre on Manus Island by the Australian Government when he was 17-years-old.

According to overseas media reports, he was granted refugee status and released in PNG where he ended up living on the streets in Lae.

Two weeks ago, he managed to secure an air ticket and travelled to Fiji on a PNG passport.

He made contact with a Fijian family in Namotomoto Village, Nadi, and contacted human rights lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh.

According to Mr Ravindra-Singh, Mr Sawari was on his way to a pre-arranged meeting with Immigration Department officials in Suva on Friday when he was allegedly intercepted at Korotogo by authorities.

Mr Sawari was escorted to the Nadi International Airport and put on a flight back to PNG.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, said there have been no discussions in terms of investigating people who may have assisted the Iranian national enter the country or the family who had provided him temporary shelter.

"Our first priority was to deal with Mr Sawari, if there are other issues, it would require further discussion," he said.