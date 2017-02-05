Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UNHCR expresses concern over Sawari case

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 05, 2017

THE United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is gravely concerned by the forced return of Iranian national Loghman Sawari from Fiji to Papua New Guinea on Friday.

Apart from the manner in which Fiji handled Mr Sawari's case, UNHCR said it was also concerned about the inhumane conditions asylum seekers and refugees were subjected to in PNG.

In a statement issued from Canberra yesterday, the UN Refugee Agency said it had sought assurances from the Fijian Government last week that he would have access to Fiji's national asylum procedures, given his stated intention to seek asylum.

"All asylum-seekers are entitled to have their claims for refugee status considered fairly and in accordance with the 1951 Refugee Convention, to which Fiji is signatory," the UN agency said.

"UNHCR deeply regrets that interventions to prevent Mr Sawari's forced return were not successful, and is profoundly concerned for his welfare.

"Further information is being sought from the Governments of both Fiji and Papua New Guinea at this time.

"UNHCR has long called for refugees and asylum-seekers currently in Papua New Guinea to be moved to humane conditions outside of the country.

"Equally, UNHCR has urged that no refugees or asylum-seekers should be returned there.

"We urge the Government of Papua New Guinea to ensure that Mr Sawari is treated in accordance with international human rights law and standards."

Mr Sawari, now 21, was sent to an adult immigration detention centre on Manus Island by the Australian Government when he was 17-years-old.

According to overseas media reports, he was granted refugee status and released in PNG where he ended up living on the streets in Lae.

Two weeks ago, he managed to secure an air ticket and travelled to Fiji on a PNG passport.

He made contact with a Fijian family in Namotomoto Village, Nadi, and contacted human rights lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh.

According to Mr Ravindra-Singh, Mr Sawari was on his way to a pre-arranged meeting with Immigration Department officials in Suva on Friday when he was allegedly intercepted at Korotogo by authorities.

Mr Sawari was escorted to the Nadi International Airport and put on a flight back to PNG.

Meanwhile, permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan, said there have been no discussions in terms of investigating people who may have assisted the Iranian national enter the country or the family who had provided him temporary shelter.

"Our first priority was to deal with Mr Sawari, if there are other issues, it would require further discussion," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Teacher wins Times promotion
  6. Fiji out of cup contention
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Chandra vows to be neutral
  9. Brothers chosen to lead council
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)