Lawyer not happy with treatment

+ Enlarge this image Lautoka-based lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh speaks during a press conference regarding the circumstances surrounding his client Iranian national Loghman Sawari who was deported on Friday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE lawyer of Iranian national, Loghman Sawari, who was deported on Friday, said the events relating to his clients deportation was planned by the Immigration Department.

At a press conference in Suva, Lautoka lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh said his client entered Fiji through legal means and would have filed an application seeking refuge in the country on Friday.

Mr Ravindra-Singh said his client entered the country on a Papua New Guinea passport and was granted a tourist visa on arrival at the Nadi International Airport.

Mr Ravindra-Singh, however, could not confirm whether the passport his client was carrying was legitimate.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the authorities in Fiji had been informed by PNG officials that Mr Sawari's passport was obtained by fraudulent means.

"Despite several attempts by the Immigration Department to engage with Sawari, these attempts were ignored," he said.

Timeline:

* Jan 28 — Iranian national Loghman Sawari is reported to be in Fiji. He releases a video stating he intends to apply for asylum after suffering mistreatment at the detention centre on Manus Island.

* Jan 30 — Permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan directs the Department of Immigration to investigate the claims made by Mr Sawari.

* Feb 1 — Aman Ravindra Singh reveals he is representing Mr Sawari amid questions regarding the security of Fiji's borders. It was later revealed that Mr Sawari managed to enter the country with fake documents. Opposition spokesperson for defence Mosese Bulitavo questions the security of our borders after the Iranian travels unchecked through Customs.

* Feb 2 — The Immigration Department says they are concerned about the security risk posed by the illegal entry of Mr Sawari. Immigration director Nemani Vuniwaqa explains he is waiting for the Iranian to present himself. Mr Vuniwaqa says they are finalising a report to the Prime Minister's Office on the issue and have to verify Mr Sawari's concerns and information. The National Federation Party and Fiji Labour Party also voice concerns with security at Fiji's borders.

* Feb 3 — On his way to meet Immigration officials in Suva, Mr Sawari is apprehended in Korotogo by officials in civilian clothing. Mr Sawari, who was being accompanied by his lawyer Aman Ravindra-Singh, is escorted to Nadi International Airport and placed on a flight to PNG.