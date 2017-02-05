Teacher wins Times promotion

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times promotion winner Adi Alesi Kurikaba with her prizes. Picture: RAMA

A PRIMARY school teacher of Keiyasi in Navosa walked away excitedly yesterday after winning an in-house promotion for The Fiji Times.

The promotion was in partnership with Vodafone Fiji Ltd whereby readers had to spot the Vodafone logos in the newspaper and enter the promotion by texting the page numbers of where the logos were printed.

Adi Alesi Kurikaba won a Microsoft Lumia phone, a mobile WiFi with 1GB free data and a $100 shopping voucher at MH as part of her prizes.

Ms Kurikaba, 27, said she was in Suva during the last school holidays when she found out about the promotion while reading the newspaper.

"When I saw it in the papers I thought to try it out and never really thought that I would win the major prize," she said.

"I was in school last week when they called to inform me that I had won and I was surprised."

Living more than an hour away from the nearest urban center, Sigatoka Town, Ms Kurikaba left her home at Vatumali Government Station in Keiyasi to travel to Suva and collected her prize last Friday afternoon.

"I thank The Fiji Times and Vodafone for running such competitions. This is also a good way to get more customers.

"To me this was just plain luck. These gadgets will help me in contacting my families back here in Suva while I am up in Keiyasi," she added.