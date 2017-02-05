Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Low pressure over Fiji

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 05, 2017

EXPECT unsettled weather this weekend and early next week, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

A trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain is moving over Fiji from the east and has started affecting the country from yesterday.

He said the arrival of rain and thunderstorms over the group could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.

"Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to develop from Saturday (yesterday) over Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Lau Group, Yasawa, interior and eastern parts of the larger islands," he said.

"Rain is expected to gradually spread over rest of Fiji on Sunday."

Mr Kumar said the trough was slow moving and tropical disturbances were anticipated to develop along the trough near Tonga and Vanuatu.

"This will keep rainy conditions over the country into early next week with isolated heavy falls likely.

"Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in the low lying areas."

Mr Kumar said the weather would be closely monitored over the weekend and updates provided as and when any significant changes were observed.

"It is advisable that people take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times. Keep updated with the latest weather bulletins."

For more details and the latest on weather, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on 6736006, 9905376 or visit the Fiji Meteorological Service's website, www.met.gov.fj








