Brothers chosen to lead council

/ Front page / News

TWO teenage brothers created history after scoring seats on the St Thomas High School student council — one as head boy and the other his assistant.

Described by their father as "born leaders", Naibuka Lutumailagi and Atunaisa Batirerega were surprised when they were inducted during the school prefects investiture ceremony on Friday.

Atunaisa, 17, told this newspaper he was delighted to make history with his eldest sibling.

"I feel proud of myself and it's not only just becoming assistant head boy, but we have a job to do and a responsibility as a leader," he said.

"I feel happy and proud of my brother and this is the first time in St Thomas for two brothers to become head and assistant head boys so I feel happy about it. We'll do our job and our best for the school."

He said Naibuka had always guided him in the right direction and was a good leader. The avid rugby and hockey player said he was now aspiring to follow in his brother's footsteps and become head boy in a few years.

"I thank the God Almighty for giving me this opportunity and also thank the parents and teachers."

Proud father Keleto Batirerega said his sons were fortunate to have been handpicked from dozens others.

"I feel proud as a dad of the children's achievements," the father-of-six said.

The family, who hail from Komave, Nadroga, with the children having maternal links to Navutulevu in Serua, has planned a feast to celebrate the occasion.