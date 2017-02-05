Youths reach out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ravin Kumar with Arvin Kumar and Rajneel Kumar with the Pygmies Youth Group members in Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MORE than 20 young men from Natokawaqa are hoping to raise $10,000 when they walk from Lautoka to Suva on February 21.

The PYGMIES (Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation) Youth Group will walk to raise funds for the three Kumar brothers — Rajneil, 38, Raveen, 35 and Arvin, 34.

The trio, who live in Rifle Range, Lautoka, suffer from muscular dystrophy — a debilitating illness that progressively weakens the muscles.

They are unable to stand, lift their hands or do the little things that most of us take for granted each day. It has left them bedridden and in the constant care of their 57-year-old mother, Phul Kuar.

PYGMIES leader Josateki Labalaba said the youth group was inspired to assist the Kumar brothers after visiting them a few weeks ago.

"I noticed that the younger members of our youth group were very emotional when they met the brothers.

"I asked them if they wanted to do something and they all said yes.

"The Kumar brothers need about $10,000 each for treatment overseas and if we can help just one of them, I know it will have a huge impact on the family," he said.

Mr Labalaba said a sponsorship drive was in progress and youth group members would begin collecting pledges for the four-day walkathon soon.

The group has planned three pit-stops, the first at Cuvu Village, second in Namada Village, Sigatoka and the last in Deuba.