Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youths reach out

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 05, 2017

MORE than 20 young men from Natokawaqa are hoping to raise $10,000 when they walk from Lautoka to Suva on February 21.

The PYGMIES (Providing Young Generations Movement In Every Situation) Youth Group will walk to raise funds for the three Kumar brothers — Rajneil, 38, Raveen, 35 and Arvin, 34.

The trio, who live in Rifle Range, Lautoka, suffer from muscular dystrophy — a debilitating illness that progressively weakens the muscles.

They are unable to stand, lift their hands or do the little things that most of us take for granted each day. It has left them bedridden and in the constant care of their 57-year-old mother, Phul Kuar.

PYGMIES leader Josateki Labalaba said the youth group was inspired to assist the Kumar brothers after visiting them a few weeks ago.

"I noticed that the younger members of our youth group were very emotional when they met the brothers.

"I asked them if they wanted to do something and they all said yes.

"The Kumar brothers need about $10,000 each for treatment overseas and if we can help just one of them, I know it will have a huge impact on the family," he said.

Mr Labalaba said a sponsorship drive was in progress and youth group members would begin collecting pledges for the four-day walkathon soon.

The group has planned three pit-stops, the first at Cuvu Village, second in Namada Village, Sigatoka and the last in Deuba.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Teacher wins Times promotion
  6. Fiji out of cup contention
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Chandra vows to be neutral
  9. Brothers chosen to lead council
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)