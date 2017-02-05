Threat fails to ruffle party

/ Front page / News

THOSE seasoned politicians in the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) who are threatening to resign from the party have been told to do so.

Party general secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi said those who wanted to leave the party would be replaced.

"Who are they? We would like to know so we can replace them," Adi Litia said.

She said such resignations from the party would not affect their preparation for the 2018 general election.

Adi Litia said the party was geared towards the election and also accepted Dr Tupeni Baba's resignation.

Earlier this week, Dr Tupeni Baba informed the SODELPA president and SODELPA leader of his intent to assist the proposed Hope party, as an adviser, and of his intent to persuade the proposed Hope party to work with SODELPA and the other opposition parties in the 2018 general election.

On Thursday, Dr Baba also claimed other resignations to follow in the coming months, including resignations from the party's parliamentary caucus.

Mick Beddoes, Peter Waqavonovono and Dr Baba have resigned from the party.