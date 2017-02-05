Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Threat fails to ruffle party

Nasik Swami
Sunday, February 05, 2017

THOSE seasoned politicians in the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) who are threatening to resign from the party have been told to do so.

Party general secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi said those who wanted to leave the party would be replaced.

"Who are they? We would like to know so we can replace them," Adi Litia said.

She said such resignations from the party would not affect their preparation for the 2018 general election.

Adi Litia said the party was geared towards the election and also accepted Dr Tupeni Baba's resignation.

Earlier this week, Dr Tupeni Baba informed the SODELPA president and SODELPA leader of his intent to assist the proposed Hope party, as an adviser, and of his intent to persuade the proposed Hope party to work with SODELPA and the other opposition parties in the 2018 general election.

On Thursday, Dr Baba also claimed other resignations to follow in the coming months, including resignations from the party's parliamentary caucus.

Mick Beddoes, Peter Waqavonovono and Dr Baba have resigned from the party.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Teacher wins Times promotion
  6. Fiji out of cup contention
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Chandra vows to be neutral
  9. Brothers chosen to lead council
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)