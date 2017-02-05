Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

20 toxic fish species

Mere Naleba
Sunday, February 05, 2017

FIJIANS across the country should avoid consuming the 20 fish species named by the Ministry of Fisheries that may contain ciguatera toxin, a poisonous toxin.

Director research at the Fisheries Department Aisake Batibasaga said ciguatera in fish could not be destroyed by freezing, cooking or any other process and it also could not be detected by appearance, odour, texture or taste.

He said to minimise the risk, members of the public should avoid eating head, liver or other viscera (intestine) of the fish as the toxin was concentrated in those parts of the fish.

Members of the public have also been advised to avoid eating large fish and to limit the whole weight of a fish to around three kilograms per fish.

Mr Batibasaga said people who may have consumed ciguatera toxin fish may experience symptoms within two to 24 hours after eating the fish.

He said the most common signs were numbness in fingers, toes, lips, mouth and throat.

"Other symptoms include burning sensation when in contact with cold water, joint and muscle pain and nauseous feeling, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache," he said.

"Anyone showing the abovementioned symptoms must seek medical attention immediately.

"It is important to note that there is no defined treatment for ciguatera poisoning in Fiji, however, medical practitioners can prescribe medications for relief of pain and discomfort."

He said the fish species listed should be avoided for the next three years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Teacher wins Times promotion
  6. Fiji out of cup contention
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Chandra vows to be neutral
  9. Brothers chosen to lead council
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)