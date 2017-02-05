20 toxic fish species

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fishmonger Sakiusa Navaka at the Laqere fish market yesterday. Picture: RAMA

FIJIANS across the country should avoid consuming the 20 fish species named by the Ministry of Fisheries that may contain ciguatera toxin, a poisonous toxin.

Director research at the Fisheries Department Aisake Batibasaga said ciguatera in fish could not be destroyed by freezing, cooking or any other process and it also could not be detected by appearance, odour, texture or taste.

He said to minimise the risk, members of the public should avoid eating head, liver or other viscera (intestine) of the fish as the toxin was concentrated in those parts of the fish.

Members of the public have also been advised to avoid eating large fish and to limit the whole weight of a fish to around three kilograms per fish.

Mr Batibasaga said people who may have consumed ciguatera toxin fish may experience symptoms within two to 24 hours after eating the fish.

He said the most common signs were numbness in fingers, toes, lips, mouth and throat.

"Other symptoms include burning sensation when in contact with cold water, joint and muscle pain and nauseous feeling, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache," he said.

"Anyone showing the abovementioned symptoms must seek medical attention immediately.

"It is important to note that there is no defined treatment for ciguatera poisoning in Fiji, however, medical practitioners can prescribe medications for relief of pain and discomfort."

He said the fish species listed should be avoided for the next three years.