Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US

Mere Naleba
Sunday, February 05, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka is back in the country after attending the National Prayer Breakfast in the US last week that was jointly hosted by the US Senate and the House of Representatives breakfast groups.

Mr Rabuka said the main purpose of the visit to the event, which was also attended by US President Donald Trump, was to deepen friendships, pray and seek the Lord's guidance and strength.

He said it was also to reaffirm their faith and to encourage men and women throughout the States and the world to recognise their privileges and responsibilities before God.

Mr Rabuka confirmed he did not meet Mr Trump face to face.

Mr Rabuka also denied media speculations that he had met with SODELPA supporters in the US.

"I will not be meeting anyone else apart from my own personal friends in Washington DC, and I was with a group of friends in San Antonio, Texas from Friday until Monday morning and I returned immediately after the breakfast," Mr Rabuka said.

The National Prayer Breakfast is organised by the Fellowship Foundation hosted by committee members of the American Congress. The event is said to have brought together politicians and members of the business and religious communities since 1953.








