Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

A 33-year-old Ba man who is alleged to have caused the death of a 30-year-old man in a motor vehicle accident last week Wednesday was granted bail by the Ba Magistrates Court.

Jagdishwar Prasad of Savusavu Rd, Nailaga, Ba, appeared before Mosese Naivalu in a special hearing yesterday.

He was charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of occasioning grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, one count of failure to comply with requirements following an accident, one count of driving motor vehicle without being the holder of a valid driving licence and one count of driving motor vehicle in contravention of third party policy risk.

Mr Naivalu bailed Prasad for $1000 and asked him to surrender his passport.

A stop departure order was issued and he was warned against leaving Fiji without prior approval of the court.

Mr Prasad, who has relocated to Nadi, has been ordered to report to the Nadi Police Station every Monday and Friday.

He will next appear in court on April 12.

Mr Prasad was driving a vehicle last week when it tumbled several times along the Kings Rd in Nailaga, Ba.

The victim, Ashneel Kumar, was seated in the back seat. Two women aged 22 and 19 were also travelling in the vehicle.

Mr Prasad fled the scene of the accident and was later arrested while the three passengers were rushed to the Ba Mission Hospital by bystanders.

Mr Kumar, a resident of Varoko, Ba, was pronounced dead on arrival.