Long playing records draw interest at ROC Market

Felix Chaudhary
Sunday, February 05, 2017

NOSTALGIA gripped music fans who swamped the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation's stall at the ROC Market in Nadi yesterday.

While many who gathered at the AFL compound grounds in Namaka came in search of the usual market treasures — food, clothing and trinkets — diehard music followers made a beeline for the FBC stall which was giving away LP (long playing) records for $5.

Gold FM Breakfast Show co-host David Matavesi said the response was overwhelming.

"This is the second time we've brought out our LP records and put them on sale," he said.

"When we did it in Suva, a lot of the records got snapped up and this time around, music lovers in Nadi have come out and taken advantage of the offer."

Matavesi said FBC had brought over more than 300 records and about 80 was left when The Fiji Times visited his stall about midday yesterday.

"We had all the classics — from Elvis to John Lennon to Cher to the Bee Gees."

The Gold FM radio jockey said the remaining records would be put up for sale at the FBC Gold FM Open Day later this year.








