Chandra vows to be neutral

NEWLY-appointed Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra has vowed to perform his duties diligently without favouritism.

A legal practitioner by profession, Mr Chandra was appointed by the President, Jioji Konrote, to chair the commission following the expiry of their predecessors' term earlier this month.

Mr Chandra's team comprises Simione Ratabacaca Naiduki, Margot Marie Jenkins, Graham Bruce Southwick, Jawahar Lal, Kavita Raniga and Ratu Paula Halaiwalu.

A team from this newspaper met Mr Chandra at his home yesterday for an interview, however he was only able to give a brief statement as he was yet to meet with the other six members of the commission.

He said he had also yet to meet the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, to work out the way forward to meet the objectives of the commission.

"As you all know my position is apolitical so I will ensure that there will be no place for siding with any political party, group or voters," Mr Chandra said.

"I will ensure the integrity of the office is maintained by me at the utmost level."

Upon meeting with members' of the commission, he said they would formalise the processes and the procedures immediately thereafter.