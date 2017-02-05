Fiji Time: 5:37 PM on Sunday 5 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Chandra vows to be neutral

Aqela Susu
Sunday, February 05, 2017

NEWLY-appointed Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra has vowed to perform his duties diligently without favouritism.

A legal practitioner by profession, Mr Chandra was appointed by the President, Jioji Konrote, to chair the commission following the expiry of their predecessors' term earlier this month.

Mr Chandra's team comprises Simione Ratabacaca Naiduki, Margot Marie Jenkins, Graham Bruce Southwick, Jawahar Lal, Kavita Raniga and Ratu Paula Halaiwalu.

A team from this newspaper met Mr Chandra at his home yesterday for an interview, however he was only able to give a brief statement as he was yet to meet with the other six members of the commission.

He said he had also yet to meet the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, to work out the way forward to meet the objectives of the commission.

"As you all know my position is apolitical so I will ensure that there will be no place for siding with any political party, group or voters," Mr Chandra said.

"I will ensure the integrity of the office is maintained by me at the utmost level."

Upon meeting with members' of the commission, he said they would formalise the processes and the procedures immediately thereafter.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tough lessons
  2. Threat fails to ruffle party
  3. Rabuka returns from National Prayer Breakfast in US
  4. 20 toxic fish species
  5. Teacher wins Times promotion
  6. Fiji out of cup contention
  7. Lawyer not happy with treatment
  8. Chandra vows to be neutral
  9. Brothers chosen to lead council
  10. Driver on kill charge appears in special sitting

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  4. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  5. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. 'Play the Fijian way' Saturday (04 Feb)
  8. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  9. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)