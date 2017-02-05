Councils take on climate change

/ Front page / News

LOCAL Government Minister Parveen Kumar has challenged municipal councils to join in the fight against climate change.

Speaking at the Local Government municipal recognition awards ceremony on Friday in Lautoka, he said while Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was leading the charge globally, his steadfast commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation needed to be taken up by all Fijians.

"Fiji will be on the world stage by hosting COP23. The question that is posed to us, as local government administrators, is what we can do on a local level, which contributes to sustainable practices and cuts down on our carbon footprint," he said.

A resolution was passed at the three-day Local Government forum held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel last week where councils have made a commitment to identify and engage in climate change projects.

"It can be something simple, like using rakes instead of petrol driven blowers in parks and gardens.

"Changing to LED bulbs and incorporating solar where possible in out lighting and energy needs is another area we can begin within councils and its properties."

Local Government municipal council recognition winners:

* Storm Water Management Award - Nadi Town Council;

* Climate Change Adaptation Award - Savusavu Town Council;

* Solid Waste Management Award - Nasinu Town Council;

* Water Cycle Management award - Levuka Town Council;

* Recreational Amenities Award - Lami Town Council;

* Wellness Award - Sigatoka Town Council;

* Informal settlers Award - Sigatoka Town Council;

* Beautification Award - Lautoka City Council;

* Community Engagement Award - Rakiraki Town Council;

* Environment Awareness Award - Tavua Town Council;

* Health and Hygiene Awareness Award - Tavua Town Council;

* Resources Award - Labasa Town Council;

* Development Award - Labasa Town Council;

* Capital Development Award - Suva City Council;

* Event Management Award - Ba Town Council;

* Economic Opportunities Award - Nausori Town Council; and

* Heritage Award - Nausori Town Council.