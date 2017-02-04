Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Diverse pacific civil society voices

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 6:39PM A THREE day consultation to be held next week is aimed at strengthening and amplifying diverse Pacific civil society voices and increasing collaboration by Civil Society Organisations (CSO).

The Dialogue will explore ways to build an organised Pacific small island led regional network of diverse human rights based civil society including groups focused on social justice, sustainable development, environment and climate change, universal human rights, women-led, youth led, LGBTQI and feminist groups, and more.

The European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, Andrew Jacobs said: ''The European Union is proud to support this dialogue. An empowered civil society is a crucial component of any democratic system and is an asset in itself. Civil society is a key partner in the European Union's development work around the world.''

''By bringing CSOs and social movements together, the project will create a voice for diversity, one that can be heard, one that will have a lasting impact. Discussions like this one give a chance to smaller CSOs working in women's rights, youth, and LGBTIQ rights, to create avenues for diversity. They create a space for CSOs to speak freely and share their thoughts, something essential in the Pacific context,'' Mr Jacobs said.

The three-day consultation to be held from February 6 - 8, 2017 will bring together 19 participants from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and the Marshall Islands.

 








