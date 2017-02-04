Village by-law public hearings

Update: 6:02PM THE Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the iTaukei Affairs Board will commence public hearing on the village bylaws at various centres within Fiji from next week.
The village by-law, is focused on safeguarding traditions
and culture within the iTaukei communities, particularly within villages.
In accordance with iTaukei Affairs Act, Cap 120, the By Law
is enacted to ensure that traditional leadership is upheld, respected and
protected; maintain law and order, harmonious and peaceful living in the
village; ensure that hygiene, sanitation and environmental standards are
maintained and to preserve, safeguard and strengthen leadership, culture,
tradition and the vanua to encourage community responsibility.
The public hearings will begin in Vanua Levu and the
scheduled venues and dates are:
-
Somosomo Provincial Office 9am - 5pm Monday January 6, 2017
-
Yaroi village hall, Cakaudrove 9am - 5pm Wednesday January 8, 2017
- Macuata provincial Council 9am - 5pm Friday January 10, 2017