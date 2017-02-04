Nadi to be declared a city soon

Update: 5:37PM ALL processes are being followed for the declaration of Nadi as Fiji's third city by the end of the year.
Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure
and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala made the comment at the Local government awards
night in Lautoka last night.
"Plans are progressing well to declare Nadi's city
stature and I am pleased to inform you that the declaration will be done later
this year," Mr Bala said.
"The local government committee during the forum had provided an update on the
declaration."
Mr Bala said Navua's township was also on the agenda
and its declaration to town status would also be declared this year making it
Fiji's 14th town.
"This includes a new hospital, improved roads and bus stand, markets and other
amenities," he said.
"Currently we are going through the process of
finalising the scheme plan and all other processes with the town and country
planning."