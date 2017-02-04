Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nadi to be declared a city soon

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 5:37PM ALL processes are being followed for the declaration of Nadi as Fiji's third city by the end of the year.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala made the comment at the Local government awards night in Lautoka last night.

"Plans are progressing well to declare Nadi's city stature and I am pleased to inform you that the declaration will be done later this year," Mr Bala said.

"The local government committee during the forum had provided an update on the declaration."

Mr Bala said Navua's township was also on the agenda and its declaration to town status would also be declared this year making it Fiji's 14th town.

"This includes a new hospital, improved roads and bus stand, markets and other amenities," he said.

"Currently we are going through the process of finalising the scheme plan and all other processes with the town and country planning."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)