Nadi to be declared a city soon

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar Bala with Lautoka City Council representatives at the Local Government Awards Night. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:37PM ALL processes are being followed for the declaration of Nadi as Fiji's third city by the end of the year.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala made the comment at the Local government awards night in Lautoka last night.

"Plans are progressing well to declare Nadi's city stature and I am pleased to inform you that the declaration will be done later this year," Mr Bala said.

"The local government committee during the forum had provided an update on the declaration."

Mr Bala said Navua's township was also on the agenda and its declaration to town status would also be declared this year making it Fiji's 14th town.

"This includes a new hospital, improved roads and bus stand, markets and other amenities," he said.

"Currently we are going through the process of finalising the scheme plan and all other processes with the town and country planning."