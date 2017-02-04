Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Southern Division wins police tourney

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 5:18PM THE Southern Division (2) 7s team was crowned the winner Fiji Police Interformation 7s tournament this afternoon at the Nasova grounds.

They beat the Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) 12 - 7.

The best player prize given by Jone Biu and Raijeli Biu of Fiji Errands went to Southern Division?s Apenisa Ralulu, while the most try scorer prize went to guest player Uraia Ratu.

The main goal for the tournament was to bring together Police 7s teams from all around the country was to select officers for a national police team to represent the institution at the local 7s scene.

In closing the two day tournament Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu stressed the importance of sports in the fight against crime.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)