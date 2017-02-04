Southern Division wins police tourney

Update: 5:18PM THE Southern Division (2) 7s team was crowned the winner Fiji Police Interformation 7s tournament this afternoon at the Nasova grounds.
They beat the
Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) 12 - 7.
The best
player prize given by Jone Biu and Raijeli Biu of Fiji Errands went to Southern
Division?s Apenisa Ralulu, while the most try scorer prize went to guest player
Uraia Ratu.
The main goal
for the tournament was to bring together Police 7s teams from all around the
country was to select officers for a national police team to represent the
institution at the local 7s scene.
In closing the two day tournament Chief of
Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu stressed the
importance of sports in the fight against crime.