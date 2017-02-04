Southern Division wins police tourney

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Southern in blue fought hard to keep PSRU from crossing their try line as both teams went into sudden death. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:18PM THE Southern Division (2) 7s team was crowned the winner Fiji Police Interformation 7s tournament this afternoon at the Nasova grounds.

They beat the Police Special Response Unit (PSRU) 12 - 7.

The best player prize given by Jone Biu and Raijeli Biu of Fiji Errands went to Southern Division?s Apenisa Ralulu, while the most try scorer prize went to guest player Uraia Ratu.

The main goal for the tournament was to bring together Police 7s teams from all around the country was to select officers for a national police team to represent the institution at the local 7s scene.

In closing the two day tournament Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu stressed the importance of sports in the fight against crime.