Free medical screening for soldiers

AQELA SUSU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 5:09PM MORE than 40 soldiers and their families were screened at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Suva today by specialists from the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd (Fiji) in India.

The 10 member team are currently conducting free screening throughout the country in oncology, cardiology and other areas.

Cardiologist, Dr Anuj Shrivastav said the move by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to have their soldiers screened was a very good move.

"They are the torch bearers and they are the ones who are going to take care of the borders and they have to be fit so we need a very high contact to get these people checked," Dr Shrivastav said.








