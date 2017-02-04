$200k boost for students from disadvantage families

Update: 4:54PM A $200,000 grant agreement was signed yesterday to give students from disadvantage families a boost in their education.
The agreement was signed by the Office of the Prime
Minister today and the Foundation for Education for Needy Children in Fiji
(FENC Fiji).
Permanent secretary Yogesh Karan at the Office of the
Prime Minister highlighted the government?s commitment to make education
accessible and affordable for every Fijian child.
He also commended the efforts and the work put in by
FENC Fiji to make education less of burden for those parents or guardians from
disadvantaged families.
FENC Fiji national coordinator Jone Tuiono said this
grant will definitely will boost their services to the poorest of the poor
children of this country.
He said so far
they are processing 1,300 applications that covers the whole of Fiji.
FENC Fiji has assisted of over 7000 primary and
secondary school students in the last 7 years.