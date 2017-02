/ Front page / News

Update: 4:47PM THE Rewa football women's team thrashed Lami 13-0 in the last round of the Vodafone Southern Division Women's League.

The match was played at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa earlier today.

In the other matches, Nasinu defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 1-0 while Suva beat Navua 3-1.

Rewa has been crowned the champion of the Southern Division.