Australia to continue fight against climate change with Fiji

Update: 4:37PM AUSTRALIA would continue to work with Fiji in the fight against climate change in the region.
The Australian Ambassador for Environment,
Patrick Suckling said this in a meeting yesterday with Prime Minister Voreqe
Bainimarama.
Mr Bainimarama welcomed Ambassador Suckling and
thanked him for his contributions during the three-day meeting with the Fijian
government and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) this week.
Discussions between the two were centred on
Fiji's preparatory work in the lead up to the 23rd session of
the Conference of Parties (COP 23), which Fiji will preside over in Bonn,
Germany in November this year.
Mr Suckling was accompanied by Australian High
Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey and counsellor regional at the Australian
High Commission Gordon Burns.