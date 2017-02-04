Australia to continue fight against climate change with Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with the Australian Ambassador for Environment, Patrick Suckling in Suva yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIEDday

Update: 4:37PM AUSTRALIA would continue to work with Fiji in the fight against climate change in the region.

The Australian Ambassador for Environment, Patrick Suckling said this in a meeting yesterday with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama welcomed Ambassador Suckling and thanked him for his contributions during the three-day meeting with the Fijian government and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) this week.

Discussions between the two were centred on Fiji's preparatory work in the lead up to the 23rd session of the Conference of Parties (COP 23), which Fiji will preside over in Bonn, Germany in November this year.

Mr Suckling was accompanied by Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Margaret Twomey and counsellor regional at the Australian High Commission Gordon Burns.