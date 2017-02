/ Front page / News

Update: 4:29PM THE Fiji Police Force is assisting a couple from Labasa who claimed they were allegedly stripped naked by police to secure legal counsel.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the couple were arrested yesterday and released.

She said they we had consulted with the Legal Aid Commission and all the relevant steps were taken and recorded.

"We had also approached another private lawyer at their request, however he declined to represent them without being paid," Ms Naisoro said.