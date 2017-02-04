Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A must win: Baber

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 3:57PM FIJI 7s coach Gareth Baber said the Fiji 7s team must win their last pool match at the Sydney 7s.

This is to keep their hopes alive in the cup running of the Australian-leg of the ongoing HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Vodafone Fiji 7s team lost 15-28 to Wales in the second pool match.

"We did not play to standard and Wales was aggressive and desperate. We got one more game and we have to work on the mistakes," he said.

Fiji's tries were scored by Alivereti Veitokani, Joeli Lutumailagi and Jerry Tuwai.

The last pool match is against France at 7:29pm (Fiji time)​








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)