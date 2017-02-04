A must win: Baber

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Alivereti Veitokani races away from the Wales defence during their second pool match of the Sydney 7s tournament at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:57PM FIJI 7s coach Gareth Baber said the Fiji 7s team must win their last pool match at the Sydney 7s.

This is to keep their hopes alive in the cup running of the Australian-leg of the ongoing HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Vodafone Fiji 7s team lost 15-28 to Wales in the second pool match.

"We did not play to standard and Wales was aggressive and desperate. We got one more game and we have to work on the mistakes," he said.

Fiji's tries were scored by Alivereti Veitokani, Joeli Lutumailagi and Jerry Tuwai.

The last pool match is against France at 7:29pm (Fiji time)​