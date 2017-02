/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aspiring archers participating at the Viti Archery Competition today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 3:25PM MORE than 20 people interested in archery turned up at the St. Joseph's Secondary School in Suva to take part in the Viti Archery Competition.

Olympian Robert Elder was the organizer of the competition.

He said their main focus was to develop more archers in the country.