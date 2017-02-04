Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fijian power at Sydney 7s

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 2:33PM THE Fiji 7s team is the crowd favourite here at the Sydney 7s in Australia.

They get the biggest cheer and some pockets of Allianz Stadium, the crowd give them the standing ovation when they run past.

And to top it all it is like a Fiji tournament where you can hear the beating of drums, but here beating of chairs show support for the team

Fiji is preparing for the second match against Wales at 2.42pm Fiji time.

Nemani Nagusa has been named in the reserves, but is likely to get a run in the match.

Coach Gareth Baber is also using captain Osea Kolinisau in the forwards.

Vodafone Fiji 7s team: Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Kolinisau, Emosi Mulevoro, Alivereti Veitokani, Joeli Lutumailagi. Reserves: Nagusa, Nacanieli Labalaba, Kalioni Nasoko, Jerry Tuwai, Mesulame Kunavula. 

Wales: Owen Jenkins, Owen Lane, Sam Cross (Cpt), Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams, Tom Williams, Ethan Davies. Res: Stefan Andrews, Lloyd Evans, Adam Thomas, James Botham, Ben Roach.








