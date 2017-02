/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Weather pattern by the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:12PM EXPECT unsettled weather this weekend and early next week, says Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar.

He said the arrival of rain and thunderstorms over the group could lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas.

"Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated to develop from tomorrow over Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Lau group, Yasawa, interior and eastern parts of the larger islands," he said.