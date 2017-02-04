Nagusa back against Wales

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:26PM EXPECT Nemani Nagusa back in action for the Fiji 7s team in the match against Wales at 2:42pm (Fiji time).

He has been cleared after copping a suspension at the Wellington 7s.

Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber confirmed that the Nadroga strongman would play in the next pool game.

"We have used everyone, except for Nemani and he will be back for Wales. I am happy we did everything right against Samoa," he said.

Fiji won 40-0 Samoa.

Samoan coach Gordon Tietjens said lack of possession denied them chances on the ball.

Fiji plays Wales next.