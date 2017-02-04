Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nagusa back against Wales

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 1:26PM EXPECT Nemani Nagusa back in action for the Fiji 7s team in the match against Wales at 2:42pm (Fiji time).

He has been cleared after copping a suspension at the Wellington 7s.

Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber confirmed that the Nadroga strongman would play in the next pool game.

"We have used everyone, except for Nemani and he will be back for Wales. I am happy we did everything right against Samoa," he said.

Fiji won 40-0 Samoa.

Samoan coach Gordon Tietjens said lack of possession denied them chances on the ball.

Fiji plays Wales next.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)