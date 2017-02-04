I want my spot: Lutumailagi

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Joeli Lutumailagi on attack against Samoa in their first pool match of the Sydney 7s at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia today. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 11:55AM STAYING true to his comments this week, Fiji 7s rep Joeli Lutumailagi reaffirmed his wish of cementing his spot on the national side.

On Thursday, he told Fiji Times Online: "I am trying to win back my spot in the team."

"I was away for four years and I want to prove my selection to the world and I want to keep on improving."

Well, with a pause in full flight, he raced away to score Fiji's second try against Samoa during their first pool game. The stadium erupted as Fijians stood around the ground in full vocal support.

Lutumailagi earlier scored to help Fiji lead at half time 26-0.

Other tries came from Jasa Veremalua and Jerry Tuwai.