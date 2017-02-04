Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Australian environment envoy calls for compromise

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 11:31AM WOMEN represent half of the world's voices and so it's only logical that their voices and unique perspectives be part of the response to climate change.

Australia's Ambassador for the Environment, Patrick Suckling told 22 participants of a climate change negotiation training programme their participation in global agreements on the issue was important.

Speaking at the closing of the event organised by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, facilitated by the Womens Environment Development Organisation and funded by the Government of Australia, Suckling told the women to compromise.

Suckling said that often people came to the table with a 'view to take all' position and told the women their fundamental task was to understand each other's perspectives.








