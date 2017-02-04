Australian environment envoy calls for compromise

Update: 11:31AM WOMEN represent half of the world's voices and so it's only logical that their voices and unique perspectives be part of the response to climate change.
Australia's Ambassador for the
Environment, Patrick Suckling told 22 participants of a climate change
negotiation training programme their participation in global agreements on the
issue was important.
Speaking at the closing of the event
organised by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, facilitated by the Womens
Environment Development Organisation and funded by the Government of Australia,
Suckling told the women to compromise.
Suckling said that often people came
to the table with a 'view to take all' position and told the women their
fundamental task was to understand each other's perspectives.