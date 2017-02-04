Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fijiana dangerous: Green

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 11:26AM AUSTRALIAN women's 7s player Ellia Green said the Telecom Fijiana team will be dangerous when they meet in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Sevens Series' Sydney 7s today.

Fiji is billed against the Olympic Games gold medallist after their 17-26 loss in a thriller last night.

Australia is among the unbeaten teams in the tournament after Day One yesterday.

The Fijiana lost their first match 12-19 to Ireland, beat Brazil 26 - 10 and took Australia to the wire in their last match.

Their tries were scored by Timaima Ravisa, Priscilla Siata and Lavenia Tinai. Green sealed their win with a try in the corner.

"Fiji is a good team and they will be dangerous today after they played a tough game against us in the last match," Green said.

"They have improved a lot and we will have to play well today."

Quarterfinal draws: New Zealand vs France (11am Fiji time), Ireland vs USA (11.22am), Aust vs Fiji (11.44am), Russia vs Canada (12.06pm). 

Yesterday's results: Eng 19 -10 Spain, Russia 19 - 10 USA, Fiji 19 - 12 Ireland, Aust 24 - 7 Brazil, Canada 26 - 5 France, NZ 34 - 5 PNG, Eng 14 - 22 USA, Russia 24 - 5 Spain, Fiji 26 - 10 Brazil, Aust 39 - 5 PNG, NZ 14 - 12 France, Spain 5 - 20 USA, Russia 31 - 5 Eng, Ireland 33 - 5 Brazil, Aust 26 - 17 Fiji, France 31 - 10 PNG, NZ 31 -10  Canada.

