Discipline is part of 7s

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 11:16AM FORMER Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan said sin bin and use of yellow cards in 7s rugby is part of the game.

It will happen because of the physicality of the sport which causes players to commit mistakes, some unintentionally.

His comments followed Fiji's suspensions of Setareki Bituniyata and Nemani Nagusa in the Wellington 7s in New Zealand last week.

"Every team got to remain disciplined," he said in Sydney yesterday.

Bituniyata will not play today after he was named as the 14th man by coach Gareth Baber yesterday. He is facing a three match suspension meaning he will miss all pool matches today.

Nagusa will miss the match against Samoa at 11.36am (Fiji time) and will be the 13th man. He will be available in the matches against France and Wales.

"I will not worry about it. Our boys are experienced. They must have talked about it and some of them were down because of the cards, but fresh day this weekend, so keeping seven people is what every team should aspire to do and I have every confident that they will do well today," he said.

The Sydney 7s starts at 10.30am (Fiji time).

Today's draws: Arg vs USA - 10.30am, Canada vs Russia - 10.52am, France vs Wales - 11.14am, Fiji vs Samoa - 11.36am, Eng vs Kenya - 11.58am, South Africa vs Japan - 12.20pm, NZ vs Aust - 12.42pm, Scot vs PNG - 1.04pm, Arg vs Russia - 1.36pm, Canada vs USA - 1.58pm, France vs Samoa - 2.20pm, Fiji vs Wales - 2.42pm, Eng vs Japan - 2.53pm, South Africa vs Kenya - 3.15pm, NZ vs PNG - 3.37pm, Scot vs Aust - 3.59pm, South Africa vs Eng - 6.13pm, Aust vs PNG - 6.35pm, Scot vs NZ - 6.57pm.  

More in the Fiji Times tomorrow.








