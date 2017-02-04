Sydney in Fiji's favour

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ben Ryan with Fiji fans at the Golden Fiji pub in Sydney. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 10:56AM FORMER Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan predicts Fiji can win the Australian leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series because of the crowd support and the weather in Sydney.

With 30 degrees and humidity of 72 per cent forecast for today, the conditions in Sydney would favour the Vodafone Fiji 7s team.

Ryan said said reaching the final at the Wellington 7s in New Zealand last week paved the way for Fiji's return to the top of the series this weekend.

"This weekend, it is going to be fast, going to be hot and it is going to be full and with a lot of Fijian support. I am excited the boys will be able to play well," he said.

"Some of these teams will really struggle. On Sunday 37 degrees and 98 percent humidity, cur boys van cater that. Some of these Eurppean teams, they will be going red," he added with a small laugh.

He is in Sydney and will visit the team when the tournament starts today.

Fiji plays its first match against Samoa at 11.36am (Fiji time), Fiji vs Wales at 2.42am, versus France at 7.29pm.