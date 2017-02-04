Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sydney in Fiji's favour

MAIKELI SERU
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Update: 10:56AM FORMER Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan predicts Fiji can win the Australian leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series because of the crowd support and the weather in Sydney.

With 30 degrees and humidity of 72 per cent forecast for today, the conditions in Sydney would favour the Vodafone Fiji 7s team.

Ryan said said reaching the final at the Wellington 7s in New Zealand last week paved the way for Fiji's return to the top of the series this weekend.

"This weekend, it is going to be fast, going to be hot and it is going to be full and with a lot of Fijian support. I am excited the boys will be able to play well," he said.

"Some of these teams will really struggle. On Sunday 37 degrees and 98 percent humidity, cur boys van cater that. Some of these Eurppean teams, they will be going red," he added with a small laugh.

He is in Sydney and will visit the team when the tournament starts today.

Fiji plays its first match against Samoa at 11.36am (Fiji time), Fiji vs Wales at 2.42am, versus France at 7.29pm.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)