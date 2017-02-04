Driver charged for fatal accident in Ba

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 10:50AM A 33-YEAR-OLD Ba man who is alleged to have caused the death of a passenger in the vehicle he was driving in has been charged.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Jagdishwar Prasad has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of occasioning grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving, one count of failure to comply with requirements following an accident, one count of driving motor vehicle without being the holder of a valid driving licence and one count of driving motor vehicle in contravention of third party policy risk.

�The accused will be appearing at the Ba Magistrates court at a special sitting this morning,� she said.