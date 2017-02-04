Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Marriage market opens up

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, February 04, 2017

FOUR more Fijians received their civil marriage celebrant certificates yesterday from Minister for Justice Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, providing local and overseas couples the opportunity to choose from a variety of celebrants to conduct their wedding.

Vijayantimala Naidu, 49, was one of the four recipients and said the certificate would add to her service to the community.

"I come from a legal background and I am currently with the Ministry of Justice in Lautoka and this was something I thought I could take up," she said.

"We all have passion for whatever we do and I am excited to add this to my list of expertise and to think that I would be a celebrant and conduct and witness the union of two people.

"I am looking forward to this vocation as I also get to perform marriages in the various places that the bride and groom choose to do so."

Mohammed Rahat, Usaia Draunamasi and Culden Kamea were also presented with certificates.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was an initiative that was taken up by a lot of Fijians that had shown their interest.

"Essentially, this gives the opportunity to members of the public of both domestic and international, those who come to Fiji and want to have their marriages convened in Fiji on the beach, at home on the hill or wherever they want to have their marriage and at whatever time," he said.

"These civil marriage celebrants will be available to them, of course, at their own time and arrangements and this opens up the marriage market in Fiji and gives a convenient means to would-be married couples who want to get married."








