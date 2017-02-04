Books for kids

/ Front page / News

CHILDREN in the cyclone-affected areas will have a reason to smile after a boost in the supply of resource books for secondary schools.

The Fiji Association in Auckland (Inc) gave $F80,000 worth of new books to the Ministry of Education for rural and maritime schools that were badly affected during Severe TC Winston in February last year.

While handing over the books to the Education Ministry, New Zealand High Commissioner Mark Ramsden said thousands of students would get access to new books that would be an excellent teaching aid and a resource for teachers and students.

He thanked the Fiji Association.

The delivery was made possible through the support from the Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 flight, which transported the textbooks from Whenuapai to Nausori International Airport.

The Ministry of Education will distribute the books to needy schools.