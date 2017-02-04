Taxidrivers face contraband claims

/ Front page / News

TAXIDRIVERS are smuggling illegal items into Fiji's corrections facilities, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has revealed.

LTA acting chief executive Aptinko Vaurasi said concerns had been raised to the authority regarding this issue.

"The process is simple. The taxi drives by the prison, the illegal item is thrown from the taxi over the prison fence. The taxi then speeds away minimising the chance of arrest for those responsible," Mr Vaurasi said.

"This is a serious matter. The item could be food or it could be some sort of weapon or even drugs.

"PSV permit holders and drivers must remember that we have issued permits to them for the sole purpose of providing safe and legal public transport service to people."

Mr Vaurasi said the authority was now working with the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Corrections Service to find and charge those involved in this criminal act.

Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) Commissioner Francis Kean said he would comment on the issues raised by the LTA on Monday.