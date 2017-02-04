UN missions for FCS staff

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Fiji Corrections Service during their morning parade at the Naboro complex on Thursday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

TALKS are ongoing for the inclusion of more Fiji Corrections Service officers in international peacekeeping duties, FCS Commissioner Francis Kean has revealed.

Mr Kean said some officers were expected to leave soon for a one-year tour of duty to Sudan under the United Nations banner.

During the first Commissioner's Parade for 2017 in Naboro on Thurdsay, Mr Kean also advised his officers to submit their application.

"We are in continuing discussions with the military police adviser, Colonel Manoa Gadai, and we are grateful for all the work that he is undertaking in looking at opportunities for officers of FCS to go and serve under the UN in Sudan," Mr Kean said.

"We currently have two officers in Sudan and one will depart this month. Once there are openings in the UN missions, we will then go through the normal process of identifying personnel to undertake this tour of duty."