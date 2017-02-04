Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Raj's plea finally heard

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, February 04, 2017

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa has confirmed a team paid a visit to Ravin Raj and his family early this week.

Ravin Raj's family, who live at Nararo settlement, Nagigi outside Labasa Town, were in need of assistance as highlighted by this newspaper early this week.

The family of four have had to forego meals for the past decade because of financial difficulties.

Mr Raj, who lives with his two daughters, has been forced to look for casual jobs to help feed his 67-year-old mother.

Responding to questions sent to her email, Mrs Vuniwaqa said the ministry was aware of the background of this case.

"The family has been receiving social welfare assistance through their grandmother for the past 28 years since 1989," she said.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said Ravin Raj's mother Parat Kumari started receiving social welfare assistance after her husband suffered a fractured leg and was categorised as permanently disabled.

"Our team has visited the family's home and whole family was re-assessed under the poverty benefit scheme (PBS) where all current household members will be included," he said.

"We are gathering all the information of participants who have already filled forms with us under our poverty alleviation scheme and will assist them accordingly."








