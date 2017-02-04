Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Land with no house

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, February 04, 2017

Recipients of land leases in Naitata, Navua are requesting government assistance to build their home.

Seventy-one-year-old Mani Ram and his wife, Sindhu Mati have lived in the Naitata since 2012.

The couple are renting in the area, but have requested the Government for assistance to build their home.

"We are very thankful to the Government for giving us the land lease however we have got no money left to build our home there," said Mr Ram.

He said they had initially lived in Nakaulevu after an agreement with his son-in-law's family to build their home on a land provided to them.

"Back in 2004, my in-laws had offered a freehold land for my wife and I to build our house on, however, in 2012 they chased us out of the area," he said.

"We had spent more than seven years in that house, and I had spent the last of my money to build that house."

He added they were forced to rent since 2012 and the Government's initiative to provide them with a land lease this year had given them hope.

"I am asking and pleading if the Government can help us build our house," Ms Mati said.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Land and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said the Government understood some people obviously needed some assistance. He said different Government departments would assist in any way they could if necessary applications are made by the residents.








