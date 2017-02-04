Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police continue inquiry into deadly fire

Charlene Lanyon
Saturday, February 04, 2017

POLICE have confirmed that investigations into a fire at Yarawa Rd in Raiwasa in December that killed a 23-year-old man was still ongoing.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said they had yet to receive the report from the National Fire Authority (NFA) on its investigations, but added that police investigations were continuing.

NFA spokesman Ritesh Kumar said the report had been completed, but would not comment on the details of the investigations.

Mr Kumar said the report would be handed over to police.

The house fire also left 10 people homeless and destroyed a double-storey wooden and corrugated iron house.

Landlord Anju Mala said the deceased was trapped inside his house after his wife, after attempting to free him from the house, realised that the door was also locked from inside.

The tenants were upstairs when they smelt something burning.

When they rushed downstairs, they found smoke coming from a bottom flat and raised the alarm.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)