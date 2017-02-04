Police continue inquiry into deadly fire

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A fire officer inspects the remains of the fire at Yarawa Rd in December last year. Picture: Rama

POLICE have confirmed that investigations into a fire at Yarawa Rd in Raiwasa in December that killed a 23-year-old man was still ongoing.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said they had yet to receive the report from the National Fire Authority (NFA) on its investigations, but added that police investigations were continuing.

NFA spokesman Ritesh Kumar said the report had been completed, but would not comment on the details of the investigations.

Mr Kumar said the report would be handed over to police.

The house fire also left 10 people homeless and destroyed a double-storey wooden and corrugated iron house.

Landlord Anju Mala said the deceased was trapped inside his house after his wife, after attempting to free him from the house, realised that the door was also locked from inside.

The tenants were upstairs when they smelt something burning.

When they rushed downstairs, they found smoke coming from a bottom flat and raised the alarm.