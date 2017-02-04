Homes razed to the ground

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mahend Kumar stands in front of the burnt house at Waila Feeder Rd on Thursday. Picture: ATU RASEA

SIX children escaped a morning fire at their home at Waila Feeder Rd, outside Nausori on Thursday

In a peculiar turn of events, the house next door was also destroyed in a fire on Wednesday.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) said the three-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed in the fire which started at 10.57am.

The family's neighbour, Mahend Kumar, said the houseowner and his family were not at home when the fire started.

"The owner of the house is also my son-in-law and his wife was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) to give birth to their seventh child. Their six children were at home with me when the fire started and we could not save any household items."

The NFA stated it was important that all homeowners took heed of fire safety.

The NFA also said appropriate preventative measures should always be observed at home to avoid fires in the home.