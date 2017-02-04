'Better roads, better access'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson. Picture: RAMA

FIJI Roads Authority chief executive John Hutchinson has reassured residents who live along Nailawa Settlement and Nagigi in Labasa that they are looking in to improving the situation of road conditions in the area.

This was after a few concerned customers raised their concern regarding narrow roads and no pathway for pedestrians to walk on while on the road.

Responding to questions from The Fiji Times, Mr Hutchinson said they would look into the issues raised.

"We will also look into solutions around how we can improve the situation," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA was always committed to provide better roads.

"We are also committed to providing better roads and better access for people of Fiji therefore customers are urged to contact FRA customer services should they have any issues," he said.

"For residents in Nagigi — their roads were initially owned and maintained by Fiji Sugar Corporation but now will be included in our routine maintenance program since buses and RSL vehicles provide services on this road."

Mr Hutchinson said the access road was known as Nagigi Number 8 on Bucaisau sector 25 under FRA inventory.

"We are aware of the condition of this road and it will be upgraded and included in the spot metalling program for February and March."