Doctor, nurse shortage

+ Enlarge this image Health Minister Rosy Akbar visits the Seaqaqa Health Centre during her tour to the North. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE Ministry of Health is pursuing talks of hiring foreign doctors to work in local health facilities.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said they had constant discussions with the Ministry of Public Service regarding this issue.

"For doctors' recruitment, we started off with local arrangement and that went well but this is a short-term solution," she said.

"In terms of recruiting doctors from overseas, that lies with Ministry of Civil Service.

"And we are constantly talking about proceeding with that."

She didn't elaborate on the issue but also stated that the ministry had 243 vacant positions for nurses.

Ms Akbar said, like past years, there was a shortage of nurses in the ministry.

"We have 243 vacant positions for nurses and we are processing the applications and hopefully it gets filled and allocate where there is a need," she said.

For the shortage of drugs, Ms Akbar said this was her priority.

"We are reviewing our system in place with the Fiji Pharmaceutical and the public can have my word that this is a priority on my agenda," she said.

"We are working on it and it's not a new problem. When I joined office in September last year, the challenge remains with medical supply and we are looking at it and hope to solve this issue in the near future."