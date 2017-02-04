$2.7m pledge

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Classroom without walls ... Year 3 students of Navunisea District school use their incomplete built library as their classroom because of the wet conditions inside their tent. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

STUDENTS of 20 schools affected by Cyclone Winston have a reason to celebrate with news that the Government of India has pledged $2.7 million to ensure their schools are rebuilt.

The funding was received by the Government from the Indian High Commissioner Vishvas Sapkal on Thursday.

"We are grateful for the assistance and donation provided by the Indian Government and can assure you that it will be used to rebuild schools that were affected during Tropical Cyclone Winston," Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said.

Mr Sapkal said the Indian Government prioritised the need for education and were responding to the request of the Fijian Government in adopting schools to help restore the school infrastructure.

"As conveyed by the Fijian Ministry of Education, 14 schools from the Western Division and six schools from the Central Division of Fiji will be renovated with Government of India's assistance," Mr Sapkal said.

One of the schools that will be assisted —Navunisea District School in Tailevu — has had to deal with especially difficult conditions for almost a year now

The school has a total roll of 147 students of 93 primary and 30 kindergarten children. They are still learning in tents and damaged classrooms since Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"Year 7 and 6 are learning in tents, Year 3 and 4 are leaning in the school library which has no walls and Year 8 students have their classroom roof partially covered with a tarpaulin," school manager Paula Lagi said.

When the team from this newspaper visited the school, the Year 6 class had relocated to their teacher's home as rain had damaged the tent they were learning in.

"When the sun is out, the students have to learn in the scorching sun, and when it rains, the students have to evacuate their classroom and look for a fully closed room," Mr Lagi said.

"If it rains the night before, the students will spend their first hour of the morning mopping the floors of their classrooms."

He said providing a proper classroom for the Year 8 students was a priority as they would sit external exams to qualify for a high school of their choice.

Year 8 student Serafina Tuvotu said weather was the biggest challenge.

"When it rains, students have to stop classes and move towards the lower end of the room as rain enters into the classroom from the front, after which we'd all have to mop the room so we can resume classes again," she said.

She added students were working hard to do what they could do to learn and try and pass their exams.

Mr Lagi also said the Year 8 pass rate from 2015 to 2016 had dropped by 40 per cent.

"Also, one of our teachers is living in our old school dining room where the walls are covered with tarpaulins," Mr Lagi added.

Mr Lagi said the school management, villagers and a volunteer group called Global Vision International helped rebuild two teachers' quarters that were also ravaged during Winston.

He said they had received confirmation that Government contractors would start rebuilding the school by the end of this month.

The primary school caters for students from the villages of Silana, Nasinu, Natalaira, Delakado and two settlements — Lolomalevu and Natacileka.

Schools that will be assisted include:

* Wainibuka Secondary School;

* Wainibuka District School;

* Rakiraki Public High School;

* Naviti District School;

* Ratu Apenisa Memorial;

* Somolevu Catholic School;

* Koronubu Sanatan Primary;

* Gaunavou Primary School'

* Nukuloa College;

* Nukuloa Primary School;

* Sarava Sanatan Primary;

* Sashtri Memorial School;

* Vunisamala Sangam and Early

Childhood Education Center;

* Nakauvadra High School;

* Penang Sangam High;

* Penang Sangam Primary;

* Navunisea District School;

* Vunidawa Sanatan Dharam

Primary;

* Naitavuni Catholic School; and

* Dawasamu Secondary School.