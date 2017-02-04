Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Konrote appoints seven

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, February 04, 2017

A NEW Electoral Commission has been appointed by President Jioji Konrote to serve for a term of three years.

The new commission was appointed by the president on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission which met yesterday.

The new chairperson of the commission is Suresh Chandra while the other six members are Simione Ratabacaca Naiduki, Margot Marie Jenkins, Graham Bruce Southwick, Jawahar Lal, Kavita Raniga and Ratu Paula Halaiwalu.

The term of the previous chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission expired on January 9, 2017

The Electoral Commission has the responsibility and authority to formulate policy and to oversee the conduct of elections in accordance with the Electoral Decree and other related laws.

This includes: responsibility and authority for the registration of voters; registration of political parties; receipt and return for the writ of elections; declaration of the election results; adjudication of electoral disputes including disputes relating to or arising from the right to be nominated as a candidate; but excluding petitions; and disputes subsequent to the declaration of election results.








