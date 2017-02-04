Fiji Time: 8:05 PM on Saturday 4 February

Ratu Isoa excused from next call date

Aqela Susu
Saturday, February 04, 2017

SUSPENDED Opposition parliamentarian Ratu Isoa Tikoca has been excused from court when his case will be called next week.

Defence counsel Jolame Uludole, who appeared for Ratu Isoa, made this application in court.

Mr Uludole said the accused travelled from Lautoka whenever his case was called.

Ratu Isoa, who is facing charges of failing to declare his liabilities, appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The matter was to check on the submissions by both parties in relation to an application earlier made by FICAC following the closure of the defence case.

FICAC had made an application to call another witness — Fonua Jioji — who was in charge of accounts for the Fiji High Commission in Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

Ms Mua confirmed she had only received FICAC's submissions.

However, the defence indicated in court that they had filed their submissions last Wednesday.

She assured the defence that she would follow up on it.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, Ratu Isoa failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar, the permanent secretary responsible for elections.

Bail has been extended for Ratu Isoa.

The matter has been adjourned to February 9.








