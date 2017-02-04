State seeks input on COP23 logo

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The participants of the Pacific Women's Climate Change Negotiators workshop engage in an exercise at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on all Fijians to submit design ideas for the logo that will represent the Fijian presidency at COP23 — the United Nations negotiations on climate change.

The call for Fijians to express their creativity comes in the same week that Government held a three-day meeting with executive secretary of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, of Mexico.

Climate change specialists as well as environmental representatives from around the region also attended the meeting.

"The winning submission will be used as a basis for designing the logo that Fiji will carry to the upcoming negotiations, which will be held in Bonn, Germany, in November 2017," the Government said in a statement yesterday.

The winning entry will be awarded a paid trip for two anywhere on the Fiji Airways network.

"Fiji needs the creativity and ingenuity of the Fijian people to make sure our presidency of COP23 is as successful as possible. So we are asking every Fijian, including our students, our young people and our professional artists, to submit design ideas so that we can produce a logo that truly symbolises who we are as a country and what we stand for as a people," said Mr Bainimarama.

Meanwhile, 22 women from nine countries in the Pacific ended their Pacific Islands Climate Change Negotiators workshop in Suva yesterday.

The workshop encouraged women to independently voice out their views on climate change issues affecting their home countries and international discussions that could take place to fight it.

Australian ambassador for the environment Patrick Suckling said women have enormous abilities that were essential in the region's joint efforts against climate change.

"Well, simply women are half of the world and we want half of the world to bring their perspectives and abilities and we want to work with the women of the region to empower them to build their capabilities in the fight against climate change," he said.

Mr Suckling gave the women certificates at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat yesterday and empowered the participants to keep their voices alive, reminding them of their role in the region's joint efforts for the Paris Agreement.