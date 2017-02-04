Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Attack on monument raises ire

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, February 04, 2017

MEMBERS of the Tavualevu Village Methodist Church in Tavua have been told not to retaliate or respond to a suspected act of sacrilege that resulted in the destruction of a monument near their church.

Tavualevu Methodist Church steward Apisalome Tovi said they were advised by church elders to live by the principles of the Methodist Church in Fiji and not to take matters into their own hands.

"We were hurt by the act carried out by people who were visitors to this village and not part of our church," he said.

"But we know that it is against God's principles and the Methodist Church's laws to respond to this kind of act."

Mr Tovi said an interdenominational crusade held at the village over the past three weeks was hosted by a group of churches that were not part of the Methodist Church.

"They were invited to carry out the crusade by Tui Tavua and they had invited us to participate. When the invitation came we held discussions with all members of our church to discuss our involvement and it was unanimously agreed that we would not be part of the crusade.

"They went ahead with the meeting but during the crusade they were preaching about things that were against the Methodist Church."

He said on the final week of the crusade, the group destroyed a monument that was built near the Tavualevu Methodist Church to commemorate a new beginning for the church.

He added the matter was reported to police. Police spokesperson Wame Bautolu confirmed a complaint was lodged at the Tavua Police Station last week.

He said investigations continued.

Meanwhile, the Ba Provincial Council has agreed to discuss the issue with those involved.

Council administrator Jese Volau said a meeting was scheduled for Monday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63990.6209
JPY 56.003053.0030
GBP 0.39040.3824
EUR 0.45610.4441
NZD 0.68070.6477
AUD 0.64450.6195
USD 0.49330.4763

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 03rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. I really miss him, says Sawari aider
  2. 'Play the Fijian way'
  3. A must win: Baber
  4. I want my spot: Lutumailagi
  5. Unsettled weather: MET director
  6. Removal 'legal'
  7. Toxic fish for 3 years
  8. Konrote appoints seven
  9. Bati camp in Fiji redesigned Hayne's journey
  10. Sydney in Fiji's favour

Top Stories this Week

  1. White House visit for Rabuka Monday (30 Jan)
  2. Strip search Wednesday (01 Feb)
  3. Arrest the Iranian: Chaudhry Wednesday (01 Feb)
  4. Tietjens' eyes on Fiji Friday (03 Feb)
  5. I really miss him, says Sawari aider Saturday (04 Feb)
  6. Sydney pop up bar for Fiji fans Thursday (02 Feb)
  7. Bed shortage at hostel Monday (30 Jan)
  8. Fijians not affected Friday (03 Feb)
  9. Prayer saves boy from tumbling car Friday (03 Feb)
  10. Driver jumps out of burning taxi Wednesday (01 Feb)