Attack on monument raises ire

MEMBERS of the Tavualevu Village Methodist Church in Tavua have been told not to retaliate or respond to a suspected act of sacrilege that resulted in the destruction of a monument near their church.

Tavualevu Methodist Church steward Apisalome Tovi said they were advised by church elders to live by the principles of the Methodist Church in Fiji and not to take matters into their own hands.

"We were hurt by the act carried out by people who were visitors to this village and not part of our church," he said.

"But we know that it is against God's principles and the Methodist Church's laws to respond to this kind of act."

Mr Tovi said an interdenominational crusade held at the village over the past three weeks was hosted by a group of churches that were not part of the Methodist Church.

"They were invited to carry out the crusade by Tui Tavua and they had invited us to participate. When the invitation came we held discussions with all members of our church to discuss our involvement and it was unanimously agreed that we would not be part of the crusade.

"They went ahead with the meeting but during the crusade they were preaching about things that were against the Methodist Church."

He said on the final week of the crusade, the group destroyed a monument that was built near the Tavualevu Methodist Church to commemorate a new beginning for the church.

He added the matter was reported to police. Police spokesperson Wame Bautolu confirmed a complaint was lodged at the Tavua Police Station last week.

He said investigations continued.

Meanwhile, the Ba Provincial Council has agreed to discuss the issue with those involved.

Council administrator Jese Volau said a meeting was scheduled for Monday.