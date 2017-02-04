Fiji Time: 8:06 PM on Saturday 4 February

Fertiliser subsidy for farms approved

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 04, 2017

PRIME Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama has approved a $500,000 fertiliser subsidy for sugarcane farmers affected by the December floods.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the subsidy was available to farmers who were affected by flooding associated with tropical depression 04F.

"The farmers had requested immediate assistance and after personally surveying the affected farms in Rakiraki and Tavua, the aid package was released," he said.

"Farmers in the two areas affected by floods should contact the Sugar Ministry to take advantage of the subsidy. We will work with the Fiji Sugar Corporation to assess the extent of damage to each farm and work out the amount of fertiliser to be given."

Flooding associated with TD04F caused a total of $3.5 million in damages in Rakiraki and Tavua cane farming areas.

The damages were mainly to land prepared for planting, planted cane, ratoon crops and cane access roads.

Government has also made available cane planting grants to the tune of $13.6m to assist farmers in rehabilitation efforts after Severe TC Winston.








