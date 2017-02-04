Kumar urges taxi drivers to provide 24-hour service

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar speaks at the Local Government Forum in Lautoka on Wednesday. Mr Kumar calls on taxi operators in the Western Division to improve their services amid concerns of private vehicle drivers posing as licensed taxis.

LOCAL Government and Transport Minister Parveen Kumar has challenged taxi operators in the Western Division to provide 24-hour service instead of making comments in the media about illegal transport providers.

"The question that taxi operators should ask themselves is this: Why aren't they providing service to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week?" he said.

"That is the condition on their permits and I can tell you for a fact that you can't find a taxi after 6pm in many of our towns and city in the West. People need transport round the clock for various reasons and if taxi operators are not going to provide that service, then who is going to provide an essential service for our people.

"Instead of going to the media with their grievances, they should operate according to their permit requirements first."

The Fiji Taxi Association Lautoka branch had raised concerns about the rise in private cars masquerading as taxis. General secretary Shalendra Prasad said there were now in excess of 350 private cars providing illegal transport service in Lautoka alone.

"Our concern is that we have to pay about $1500 annually to operate as a legal taxi whereas these illegals don't," he said.

"We have to abide by a code of conduct, dress code, have a first aid kit and a structured fare system and these illegals don't have to do any of that."

Mr Prasad said taxi operators could not provide round-the-clock service because the increase in illegal transport providers made it difficult to do so.